First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $75.14.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
