First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 209,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.99 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

