First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 30% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
First Atlantic Nickel Trading Up 30.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
