First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 30% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) traded up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About First Atlantic Nickel

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.