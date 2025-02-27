First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.21. First Advantage shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 249,865 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FA

First Advantage Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,183,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.