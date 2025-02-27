Financial Survey: Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals -6.53% -26.61% -17.48% Skeena Resources N/A -115.76% -67.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $360,000.00 23.84 $100,000.00 $0.01 2.87 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.37) -7.41

Canadian Critical Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Critical Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Critical Minerals beats Skeena Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

