Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 10,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

