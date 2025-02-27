Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires A$582,300.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) insider Inderjit Singh bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.47 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of A$582,300.00 ($368,544.30).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $276.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

