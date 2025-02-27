F&G Annuities & Life’s (FG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FG opened at $41.63 on Monday. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $72,007,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.