Feedback (LON:FDBK) Announces Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (14.22) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Feedback had a negative net margin of 279.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

Feedback Price Performance

FDBK stock opened at GBX 17.61 ($0.22) on Thursday. Feedback has a 1 year low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.92 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.70.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total value of £4,046.40 ($5,131.77). 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Feedback

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.