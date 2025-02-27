Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,446,000 after acquiring an additional 196,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 907,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $164.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.37 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

