Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Fagron Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARSUF remained flat at $20.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. Fagron has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

