Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Expensify had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

Expensify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 816,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,429. The company has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $47,432.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,763.90. This trade represents a 72.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 45,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $167,966.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,851.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,090 shares of company stock valued at $981,364 over the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

