EVERTEC’s (EVTC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Stock Up 11.0 %

Insider Activity

EVERTEC stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 260,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,362.35. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. The trade was a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock worth $2,440,112. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.