EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $35.45. EVERTEC shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 113,959 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,362.35. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. This trade represents a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,308 shares of company stock worth $2,440,112. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

