Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 million-$13.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 million.
MRAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
