Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 million-$13.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,051. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 0.88. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

