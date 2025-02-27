EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.56. EverCommerce shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 11,355 shares traded.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $209,136.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,246,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,779,758.08. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $113,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,935,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,434,496.80. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,074 shares of company stock worth $2,054,927. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

