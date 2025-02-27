Equity Investment Corp Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,823.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,891.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,854.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,665.71 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

