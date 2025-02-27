Equity Investment Corp Sells 666,635 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,635 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.49% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

