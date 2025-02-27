Equity Investment Corp Sells 1,875 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

