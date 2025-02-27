Equity Investment Corp Has $112.19 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,277 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.09% of TotalEnergies worth $112,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

