EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

