Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

