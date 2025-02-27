Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.
A number of analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Report on EOSE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.