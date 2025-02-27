Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.19. 1,051,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,786,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,279,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

