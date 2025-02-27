Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ESGR opened at $332.71 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
