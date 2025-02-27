Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $332.71 on Monday. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $275.02 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.42.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.