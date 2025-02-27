Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Enovis Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Enovis has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovis by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

