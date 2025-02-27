Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Enovis Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Enovis has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.
