Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Joanne Linette Cox bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,115.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$15.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

