Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47, Zacks reports. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Embraer updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Embraer Trading Up 10.8 %

NYSE:ERJ traded up $4.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Embraer has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

