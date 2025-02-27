Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-$1.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

