Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $474.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

