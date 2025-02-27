Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Ecovyst updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,264. The stock has a market cap of $809.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

