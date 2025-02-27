Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Releases Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ECO stock remained flat at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday. 329,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a one year low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.