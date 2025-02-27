Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Releases Earnings Results

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 296,358.74% and a negative return on equity of 66.40%.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ECO stock remained flat at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday. 329,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.95. Eco has a one year low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

