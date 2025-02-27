Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $228.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $211.44 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

