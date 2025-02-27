Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DVAX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

