DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €45.32 ($47.71) and last traded at €46.10 ($48.53). 159,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €46.74 ($49.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

