Dudley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 345,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

