Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Ducommun Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of DCO stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.62. 84,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

