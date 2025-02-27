Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.