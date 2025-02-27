Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 291,707 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.1 %
Dutch Bros stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 221.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
