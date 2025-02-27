Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 291,707 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 221.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 269.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

