Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $75.20. 1,505,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,429,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
