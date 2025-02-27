Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $75.20. 1,505,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,429,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

