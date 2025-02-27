Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

