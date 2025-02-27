Dillard’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results



Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) has released its operating results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2024, as detailed in its most recent SEC Form 8-K filing dated February 25, 2025. The filing, which incorporates a press release as Exhibit 99.1, outlines financial performance for the 13-week and 52-week periods ended February 1, 2025, with comparisons to the corresponding periods in the previous fiscal year.

Fourth Quarter Results

For the 13 weeks ended February 1, 2025, Dillard’s reported net income of $214.4 million, or $13.48 per share, compared to $250.5 million, or $15.44 per share, for the prior year’s fourth quarter. Total retail sales, which exclude the operations of the company’s construction business, declined by 1% year-over-year along with comparable store sales. The company attributed part of its quarterly performance to a slowdown in gross margin, which fell to 36.1% of sales from 37.7% in the previous period. While operating expenses for the quarter decreased by approximately $24.7 million, largely reflecting a shorter comparison period due to a 53rd week in fiscal 2023, Dillard’s continued its cost-control efforts amid a challenging retail environment. Additionally, inventories increased by 7% over the same period.

Get alerts:

Fiscal Year Results

Over the 52-week period ended February 1, 2025, Dillard’s reported net income of $593.5 million, or $36.82 per share, down from $738.8 million, or $44.73 per share, recorded during the prior fiscal year’s 53-week period. The year-over-year decline was accompanied by a 2% decrease in total retail sales and a 3% drop in comparable store sales. The retail gross margin for the fiscal year was 41.0% of sales compared to 41.8% in the previous period, while operating expenses increased slightly on a percentage basis to 26.7% of sales from 25.4%, attributed primarily to increased payroll and related expenses in the first half of the year.

Additional HighlightsIn addition to the earnings performance, the company disclosed a share repurchase during the quarter amounting to approximately $14.0 million for roughly 36,000 shares, with remaining authorization of $273.0 million available under its current program. Dillard’s also detailed its operating performance within its portfolio of 272 stores, including 28 clearance centers, and its Internet store, dillards.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The filing noted that the press release contains forward-looking statements including estimates and expectations for upcoming periods. Company management cautioned that actual results could differ materially due to factors such as changing consumer behavior, economic conditions, competitive pressures, and industry-specific risks.

Overall, the latest results reflect a modest decline in sales and profitability for both the quarter and fiscal year, as Dillard’s continues to implement cost containment measures amid a competitive retail landscape.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dillard’s’s 8K filing here.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also