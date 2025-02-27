Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $437.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.39. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $25.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,388,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

