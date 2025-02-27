Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.28 ($0.12). 3,945,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,836,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35 ($0.12).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.51. The firm has a market cap of £77.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investing in resilient digital infrastructure is crucial to driving our interconnected world, underpinning economic growth and sustainable development.

The global demand for improved speed, reliability and accessibility of data is driving exponential growth in the vast digital infrastructure market.

By investing in a diversified portfolio of critical Digital Infrastructure assets, Digital 9 Infrastructure plc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.