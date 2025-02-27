Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

DBD stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 76,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

