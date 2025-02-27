Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.21. 21,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This trade represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Diamond Hill Investment Group

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.