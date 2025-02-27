DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

