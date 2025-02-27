DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in February

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 219,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.