Denali Advisors LLC Sells 7,313 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

