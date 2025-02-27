Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield by 31.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after buying an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE BN opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 192.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

